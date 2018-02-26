Mumbai: Focussed on entrance tests, kids not taking HSC exams seriously

Mumbai: The seriousness of board examinations is dwindling claimed students who are appearing for the ongoing Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board examination. Though it is an examination which is considered a significant stepping stone in a student’s career, the gravity is being reduced which is leading to errors in the process.

It has been one week since the Clas XII board examinations have begun and there have been cases of students reaching late, mobile phones found at centres, a question paper being circulated on WhatsApp and acts of copying in the state. And these malpractices have occurred despite constant information and notification given to students and teachers about various protocol for the exam process.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has repeatedly informed students that they have to reach examination centres on time or before time. But still, students have been reaching late with escuses of traffic. Nine students were not allowed to appear for the English paper on Wednesday as the students reached after 11:20 am for the 11 am paper.

In order to give students a bit of leeway the education ministry has decided to permit students to enter examination centres latest by 11:10 am. A senior official of the board said, “We do not understand why are students coming late? It is a board examination and students should understand the gravity of it. They should leave their homes well in advance to avoid any kind of traffic or delays.”

Despite repeated warnings, 15 mobile phones were confiscated on the first day and five on the 2nd day of the exams. Both students and teachers were found carrying cellphones at centres. Subhash Borse, in-charge Secretary of MSBSHSE, Mumbai region, said, “Teachers should set an example for students and avoid carry mobile phones at examination centres.”

This year, despite question papers being unsealed at the exact hour of examination, the English question paper was circulated on WhatsApp. This paper was circulated via WhatsApp one hour after the examination. The board has still not been able to figure out how this leak occurred as mobile phones were not allowed and all students were inside the centres by that time. Shakuntala Kale, Chairman of MSBSHSE, said, “We are investigating to find out how the paper was circulated. We have informed our education inspectors to conduct strict checking at all centres.”

On the other hand, students claimed they are not taking board examination that seriously. Prachi Vidhe, a student said, “We have appeared for a board examination in Class 10 and therefore the seriousness is less among us. We understand our marks of Class 12 will decide our next career option but competitive entrance tests have diverted the focus. These entrance tests like CET, AIEEE, NEET, CA entrance and others are more important for admissions to various courses then why should we take HSC examination seriously?”

Students mentioned imposing restrictions forces them to break the rules. Savio Dsouza, a student said, “If the security checks are even slightly weak we can slip a mobile phone in the examination hall. In fact these increased restrictions force us to try the other way out.”