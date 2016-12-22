Mumbai: Five women held for child trafficking

Mumbai: Police claimed to have busted an inter-state human trafficking racket by arresting six persons, including five women.

The lid was blown after police arrested one Yogita Sathe from her flat here recently.

A police official said they reached Sathe while tracing the whereabouts of a two-and-half-year-old girl who went missing earlier this month from Mankhurd.

After interrogating Sathe, a police team was dispatched to Goa from where her husband Ganesh and two others were arrested while trying to sell the girl for Rs 2.5 lakh.

Police escaped five children who were kept in their captivity in Goa.