Mumbai: Five people arrested for youth’s murder in Ulhasnagar

Mumbai: Five persons were arrested on Thursday for the murder of their 27-year-old neighbour at Ulhasnagar.

On Wednesday night at Nevali pipeline chawl at Hill Line in Ulhasnagar, an inebriated Sunny Walmiki (27) started abusing his five neighbours. Later, a physical fight had ensued between Sunny and the five accused identified as Shankar Hanuman Jhingore (29), Sunil Sanaji Chorge (40), his wife Asha Sunil Chorge (31), Vidya Satish Chorge (21) and Sunita Dattatray Kadam (37). Sunny was rushed to Central hospital at Ulhasnagar where he was declared brought dead.

The incident started 12:30 a.m, when Sunny stood outside Sunil’s residence and started abusing him in an inebriated condition. In a fit of rage, Sunil came out of his house and physically assaulted the victim. His wife Asha and her younger sister Vidya also aided Sunil. The other two accused, Shankar and Sunita, joined them in the crime, police said.