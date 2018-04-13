Mumbai: Five-month-old foetus found in parking area of Oshiwara building

On Thursday, people from a society in Oshiwara panicked when they saw a five-month-old male foetus, with his head smashed. The foetus was found near the parking area of 19-storey Evershine Embassy building in Oshiwara.

According to a report in Indian Express, the police received a call around 9.45 am and then a team rushed to Evershine Embassy building. The team then rushed the foetus to Cooper Hospital. The forensic experts have said that it was a five-month-old male foetus, with undeveloped lungs and heart, but there were no physical injuries on the body. The forensic experts also suspect that the foetus was dead 24 hours before it was found.

The Oshiwara police have registered an accidental death case, and are waiting for detailed medical reports to file an FIR. Police are still looking out for the accused and currently are scanning CCTV cameras in the area. Police are not ruling out the possibility of an outsider entering the building, leaving the foetus in the parking area and fleeing from the spot.