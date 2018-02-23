Mumbai: Five mobiles of invigilators seized by flying squad of the Maharashtra state board

Mumbai: Five mobile phones of invigilators were seized on Thursday by the flying squad of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. Security checks had been tightened following the incident at Solapur on Wednesday when the English question paper was circulated on WhatsApp one hour after the examination.

Subhash Borse, secretary, Mumbai division, said, “Invigilators, supervisors and all staff involved in the examination should not carry mobile phones and not just the students.” The five mobiles were confiscated at Anjuman-I-Islam centre at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

Meanwhile, in a minor relief, Vinod Tawde, state education minister for school and higher education, informed the examinees, “We will allow students to enter examination centres latest by 11:10 am for the 11 am paper. But if they come later, then we cannot help it. They will not be allowed to appear for the examination.”

Nine students were not allowed to appear for the English paper on Wednesday because they reached the examination centres after 11:20 am. Thirteen mobile phones of students and two of teachers were also confiscated at an examination centre at Mumbra. “Mobile phones are strictly prohibited at examination centres as they cause most of the paper leaks,” Borse added.