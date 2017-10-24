Mumbai: Five men arrested for murdering 26-year-old youth in hookah parlour

MUMBAI: Five men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old youth Mayur Panchal in Goregaon on Sunday. A senior officer said the prime accused is still on the run. Those who have been arrested include Atish Tambe (40), Anup Pandey (27), Dipesh Nair (24), Pavan Adhav (25) and Riyaz Ansari (42). All of them are the bouncers of a Goregaon-based hookah parlour where the brawl between two groups started and led to the tragic death of Panchal, who was working in a software firm. Panchal succumbed to grave injuries he received during brawl outside hookah parlour in Goregaon. A court sent all the five accused to police custody till October 27. The police said the owner of the parlour has also been named in the FIR registered at Goregaon police station but has not been arrested yet.