Mumbai: Five-hour mega block on CR, Harbour Line tomorrow

Mumbai: In order to carry out the maintenance work, the Central Railway (CR) has planned five hours mega block on Sunday on main and harbour line.

Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relation Officer, CR said, “Up slow line services leaving Thane from 10.37 am to 4.02 pm will be diverted on up fast line between Mulund and Matunga stations halting at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sion stations and further re-diverted to up slow line proper at Matunga station. Up slow services will not be available at Nahur, Kanjurmarg and Vidyavihar stations. Passengers of these stations are permitted to travel via Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar and Kurla stations.”

“Down fast/semi fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.16 am to 2.54 pm will halt at Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund and Diva stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and arrive destination 20 minutes behind schedule,” added Udasi. Up fast/semi fast services leaving Kalyan from 11.04 am to 3.06 pm will halt at Diva, Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar and Kurla stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule. All down and up slow services leaving/arriving CSMT between 11.00 am and 6.00 pm will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Up harbour services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur from 11.06 am to 4.34 pm and Dn harbour line services for Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.03 am to 3.39 pm will remain cancelled. Panvel-Thane Up Trans harbour line services leaving Panvel from 10.12 am to 4.26 pm and Thane-Panvel down trans harbour line services leaving Thane from 11.14 am to 4.00 pm will remain cancelled. Panvel-Andheri services will remain cancelled during the block period. However, special services will be run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period

Moreover, the Western Railway has planned four hours jumbo block on Sunday to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a jumbo block will be taken on up and down slow lines between Borivali and Bhayandar stations from 11.00 am to 15:00 pm on September 9. During the block period, all up trains running on slow lines will run on fast lines between Vasai Road and Borivali and all DOWN trains running on fast lines’ will run on slow lines’ between Borivali and Vasai Road. Detailed information to this effect is available at all stations. Passengers are requested to take note of the above arrangements.