Mumbai: Five-day-old baby abandoned near public lavatory at Govandi

Mumbai: A five-day-old baby boy was found abandoned near a public lavatory at Govandi on Thursday late night. The baby was found near a public toilet at Service Ghatkopar-Mankhurd link road. The infant was wrapped in a cloth and left behind by an unknown person. Kaushalya Awhad (45) who was passing by the area spotted the child. She immediately made a phone call to the Deonar police who reached the spot immediately on Thursday midnight.

According to Dattatray Chaudhari, Police Inspector, Deonar police,“The identity of the baby boy has not been ascertained as yet. We are going through the CCTV footage in an around the area. We are also checking with the hospitals in the vicinity as part of the investigations. We are yet to identify the person who has abandoned the infant.”

The police have admitted the boy at Lokmanya Tilak hospital at Sion.He has been kept under observation at the hospital. The baby’s health is presently said to be stable. A lady constable has been stationed at the hospital to attend to his medical needs. The Deonar police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) for Exposure and abandonment of child under twelve years, by parent or person having care of it (Section 317) of the Indian Penal Code.