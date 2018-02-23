Mumbai: Five arrested in TV journalist Sudhir Shukla attack case

Andheri GRP have arrest five men who attack a TV journalist inside an Andheri-bound local train from Mira Road. Reportedly, Andheri GRP had laid trap at Bandra station to nab the rowdy commuters. All are the residents of Nalasopara and Virar.

The incident occurred Wednesday morning when Sudhir Shukla, who works for a Hindi television news channel, tried to board the local train at Mira Road railway station. The reason behind beating up the journalist was he boareded the train despite people standing on the footboard preventing him from doing so.

On Thursday, few teams of GRP personnel travelled in Virar-Churchgate train and talked to various commuters to understand the cause of violence, a senior officer from GRP told The Free Press Journal. “We have talked to several commuters on today (February 22). The details given by the commuters will be matched with the evidence,” he said.

The footage of CCTV cameras installed near Foot Over Bridge (FOB) as well as entry and exit points of major stations like Andheri, Bandra and Dadar have been thoroughly scrutinised. Shukla was travelling on the 11th coach of the local.

The rowdy group had also snatched the cell phone of Shukla, who was capturing the video of violent group from his cell phone when one of them snatched his cellphone and deleted the video.