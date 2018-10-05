Mumbai: First swine flu case reported in the city

Mumbai: Even as monsoon is slowly withdrawing from the city, but it is still facing the menace of the mosquito-borne diseases like Malaria and Dengue. Additionally, in September, the first case of H1N1 has been reported in Mumbai, whereas the cases of dengue has increase from 3721 in September 2017 to 4635 in September 2018. On Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has released its status report of monsoon-related diseases in the city. Though Mumbai reported its first positive case of H1N1 of September, the threat of Swine-flu is looming over Maharashtra.

As many as 90 people have lost their lives to the H1N1 virus in the state since January. As many as 27 people died in Nashik, followed by 25 in Pune city and district. The BMC reported 4635 cases of dengue-like fever and screened 2675 people across the city for dengue-related symptoms. With sporadic rains in the city, doctors fear that dengue cases may increase as the breeding of mosquitoes may increase. Dr Om Srivastava, a city-based disease specialist, said, people must avoid self-medication and visit a doctor if they have symptoms such as cold, cough and fever.

According to the data, 27 cases of leptospirosis, 398 cases of dengue, 625 cases of malaria, 445 cases of gastroenteritis, 111 cases of hepatitis, and one case of cholera were registered in the month of September. Dr Padmaja Keskar, executive health officer of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said, “The number of malaria and dengue cases increase after the monsoon, and people need to look out for symptoms related to monsoon diseases. – Staff Reporter