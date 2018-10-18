Mumbai: First phase of Coastal Road to have three interchanges, says BMC

Mumbai: The first phase of the proposed Coastal Road project will have three interchanges, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said Thursday. The first phase of this ambitious project runs between Princess Street and Bandra-Worli Sea Link Road and the three interchanges will be located at Amar Sons Garden, Haji Ali and Worli Seaface, it said.

These interchanges will have 18 alternative routes and nine entry as well as exit routes to facilitate the motorists, the civic body added. “The total length of these interchanges will be 14 kms. They will be constructed as per the international codes of standards and using state-of-the-art tools,” the BMC said.

The speed limit for vehicles on these interchanges has been fixed at 40 kmph, it said adding that crash attenuators will be installed at important points along these interchanges to minimise the impact of collision in case of possible accident. According to a civic official, work on the first phase is expected to start by the next month, when work orders will be issued. The entire project may take almost four years to complete.

“Work on the 10-km stretch from Princess Street Flyover to south end of Bandra Worli Sea Link is likely to start by the end of the year,” official said, adding that the first phase will comprise an under-sea tunnel starting from Princess Street flyover to Priyadarshini Circle. Infrastructure major Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has been awarded the contract to construct a part of the project from Princess Street Flyover to Baroda Palace, including an underground tunnel passing below Girgaum Chowpatty, Malabar Hills and Priyadarshini Park.

The total length of the Coastal Road project is 29.2 kms. The eight-lane road project will start from Princess Street Flyover in Marine Lines and run up to Kandivli. The standing committee of the BMC had given its nod for the construction of the Rs 12,000-crore project last month.