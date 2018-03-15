Mumbai Fire: Three fire incidences reported in the city

Mumbai: Three incidents of fire were reported in Mumbai city on Wednesday. A minor fire broke out in a sixteenth storey high-rise residential building at Kanjurmarg east early morning. According to the information provided by Disaster Management Cell officer, 13 people had been admitted to the hospital after suffocation due to fire. Meanwhile, late in the evening, two more fire incidents have been reported at Dahisar and Goregaon, however no injury been reported over there.

In the Kanjurmarg residential appartment, fire erupted in the meter box installed at the ground floor of the Royal Park building number 3, C wing at around 8 am. Since it was morning time most of the residents were at home. Since fire started in the meter box at ground floor, the residents of upper floor were stuck inside the building as smoke and heat had blocked the exit,” said the official.

Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) sent four fire engines, four water tanker and one ambulance to the spot to douse the fire. According to the information, out of 13 people admitted to the Ankur Hospital, eight people were discharged after basic treatment, while five are still in Hiranandani hospital, but are in stable condition. The fire was brought under control after a few hours.

The fire in D-Mart at New Link Road, Dahisar west, was reported at 6.38 pm in the evening but extinguished immediately by the fire fighters. Similarly, at Goregaon fire erupted in one of the under-construction building near Motilal Nagar and two fire engines and two water tankers been sent, no injury been reported at both the places.