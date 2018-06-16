Mumbai Fire: For these security guards, duty comes first

Mumbai: The security team of the Prabhadevi high-rise, Beaumonde Towers, where a Level-III fire broke out on Wednesday around 2 pm, had managed to tackle the blaze for nearly twenty minutes on its own, before the arrival of firemen. Despite some guards observing roza, they worked relentlessly to rescue over 90 residents, climbing 31 floors several times, without a sip of water.

“Two teams were deployed when the fire broke out. One looked after the rescue and the other tackled the fire using the internal fire-fighting system. We had to take the stairs and rescue the residents till the fire officials arrived,” said Mohan Dahiya, the guard who was on the team which worked on dousing the fire.

“There were some, including me, who have been observing roza, but worked tirelessly till the residents were rescued. We continued work beyond our regular hours. It was tiring, because we cannot even sip water, but we are happy no one is hurt,” said a guard who did not wish to be named.

The massive fire, which gutted the penthouse owned by an NRI, Harish Fabiani, led to the evacuation of over 90 residents of the building’s B-wing.

‘Matter in BEST hands’

Chief Fire Officer Prabhat Rahangdale said, “We have handed over the matter to the BrihanMumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) officials and now they will look after the restoration and power supply. The investigation is going on and it will need one more week.”

On Friday, the BEST and Public Works Department (PWD) officials visited the site for inspection. However, they refused to comment on the issue.

With no power supply, the residents would not be able to return to their houses for another week until the investigation and cleaning process end.