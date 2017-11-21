Mumbai: Fire department to develop a software which will help to keep tab on those who break fire safety norms

Mumbai: Seeing the increasing number of high-rise apartments, starred hotels, cinema halls, multiplexes and auditoriums, commercial buildings, malls and shopping centres in the city usually failing to comply with fire safety norms, now the fire department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to develop a software which would help to send notices to those who fail to submit Fire Act B Form (fire safety norm) certificate.

Prabhat Rahangdale, Chief Fire Officer (CFO), remarked that doing inspection of each and every building and making a report whether they have complied to fire safety norms is a difficult task. “Software would have all data of buildings and other entities regarding form B certificate submission and if anybody found not complying then a notice of warning would be issued online itself. Also, after the stipulated time action as per section 3 of the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act 2005 would be taken and they would be prosecuted,” he added.

The owners/occupiers have to submit Fire Act B Form twice in a year – January and July —issued by a licenced agency regarding the compliance of the maintenance of fire prevention & life safety measures in good, repaired & efficient condition to CFO or nominated officer.

According to the data received from January 2015 to September 2017 the fire department officials inspected 3,797 buildings out of it 3,087 buildings were found with poor or defunct fire safety appliances. However, after notices issued 3,077 buildings complied with the requirement. While ten building cases have been sent for prosecution for not complying with warnings.

In the case of the posh 16-storeyed residential building La Mer which was gutted in fire, in which Sachin Tendulkar owned an apartment, on October 24, 2017, fire safety norms were not complied with. Also, houses of several celebrities, including actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and others have been gutted. However, its only after a notice was served by the fire department that they complied with fire safety norms.