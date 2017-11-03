Mumbai: Fire brigade wants barricades to be removed from Metro-III site in SoBo

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court was on Thursday informed by the Mumbai Fire Brigade department of its request for removal of the temporary barricades of Metro III line in city’s Cuff Parade area. The department in its report has claimed the removal of the barricades would help in accessing the buildings in the areas.

The BMC filed its report in response to a petition filed by advocate Robin Jaisinghani, apprehending that the barricades would obstruct the entry of fire engines in the area, in case of fire. A division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice Mahesh Sonak has taken the report on record and has posted the matter for further hearing on November 9.

In its three-page report filed by assistant divisional fire officer – Ravindra Bhosale, the department has said, “After visiting the sites, we have communicated with the Metro authorities the need of effective and efficient regulation for the ease of vehicular traffic during normal course. We also briefed the Metro authorities about the extra efforts to be taken in the event of any emergency during traffic peak hours.”

“The Metro authority is requested to remove the temporary barricades installed for the ongoing Metro Rail project. This will be helpful for accessing the buildings near Cuffe Parade and manoeuvring fire appliances in case of emergencies,” the report reads.