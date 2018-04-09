Mumbai Fire Brigade to soon have hi-tech control room

Mumbai: The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) main control room at Byculla headquarter’s would soon turn hi tech. It will have integrated technology which will record the exact location and response time during the emergency situation. Also, the 254 fire engines along with all officers vehicle, and other to have Vehicle Tracking System (VTS). According to R A Chaudhary, the Deputy Chief Fire Officer (Technical) the testing of integrated technology is going on. He said, “Currently the control room operates manually, like for example once the officer sitting in the main control room passes the message to the concern fire station through wireless about the mishap, he don’t know whether they actually left on the spot immediately. They just have to rely upon the officer’s word even if he is lying.Therefore, with new integrated system the response time will improve a lot. There will be transparency.”

He added along with VTS system in all vehicles, tablets will also be provided which will map the shortest route to reach the incident spot. “If there is fire at Worli Naka the fire officer leading the team has his own choice to take which route. There is no restriction even if takes a longer route rather a shorter route. Therefore, with tab in vehicles the system will generate the shortest route map and they have to take that route only. It will eventually help the team to reach on time and to undertake quick action.”

The main control room receives approximately 17,000 calls yearly. In addition, seven officials team which includes two fire officers, one leading firemen and four firemen constitutes the team for one shift. Similar, the second shift also consist same rank officers. The official added, the control room operates on two shifts of eight hour each, also it has one resident Divisional Fire Officer who keeps an eye on the mobility of manpower and infrastructure.

The integrated facility will also send automatic message like civic commissioner will receive intimation immediately if there is any major fire . At present there is no such automatic system and the fire official or disaster control has to inform to the commissioner by themselves. Meanwhile, after Kamala Mills blaze the civic body formed 34 compliance cells. These cells been developed to check fire safety norms been followed or not by various establishments and residential housing societies. However, appointment of dedicated staff is still pending. Chaudhary over the recruitment remarked they have sent the requirement to recruit staff for the compliance cell to the civic commissioner Ajoy Mehta, and once he approves the recruitment process will be start. At present the existing officials along with fire fighting operation are doing inspection of highrise building and establishments to check fire compliance norms.