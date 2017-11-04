Mumbai fire brigade gets eleven jumbo water tankers

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) fire-fighting department has become more efficient after procuring new jumbo water tankers with 14,000-litre capacity. The old outdated water tankers have been replaced with these new eleven tankers having high pressure pumps, hose reels (cylindrical spindle) and high capacity water monitor facilities in it.

Prabhat Rahangdale, the Chief Fire Officer (CFO) said, “Recent fire in Mumbai has felt the necessity of bulk quantity of water available for fire-fighting and hence has to carry own water for it. This new tankers will help to discharge better service during the rescue operation.”

Another officer of the fire department remarked that the new jumbo tankers are built with new technology. “Mumbai city is growing everyday putting immense pressure on civic corporation to provide basic services on day to day basis. The rapid development of infrastructure such as metro rail projects, coastal road, Monorail project and increase in high rise buildings is posing different challenges to fire brigades, in addition to increasing population in the city.” he added.