Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Laxmi Industrial estate in Andheri

A minor fire broke at Laxmi Industrial estate on Monday morning when two shops caught fire. Three fire tenders rushed to spot to douse the fire. Laxmi Industries is the hub of many offices and it is located in the densely populated area of Andheri. The fire raised alarm as hundreds of establishments are located in the vicinity.

The fire broke out at 11.41 am but no casualties were reported. And fire tenders and ambulance rushed to spot as soon as they were made aware.



