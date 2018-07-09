Mumbai: Fire breaks out in 7-storey building in Dharavi
Representational image
Mumbai: Fire erupted in Dharavi in Mumbai on late Sunday evening. A high-rise building near a Ganesh temple in Dharavi caught fire. The building which caught fire was a seven-storey building and help was send immediately to handle the incident.
After receiving the information, five tenders were rushed to the spot. Emergency personnel are trying to douse the flames and are also checking if someone is trapped inside. Further updates on the incident are awaited.