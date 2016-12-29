Mumbai: Fire breaks out at restaurant in Goregaon’s Hub Mall, no casualties

Mumbai: A minor fire broke out at the Hub Mall in Goregaon (east) at 12:50 pm on Wednesday. The fire ignited in the kitchen of a restaurant on the second floor of the mall and was brought under control within one hour after the incident. There were no casualties or injuries but it has led to loss of property of the hotel and an adjacent garment and boutique shop.

The fire broke out in ten year old Golden Chariot restaurant and bar however, the fire officials said they were still to ascertain the cause of the fire. Around 200 customers and 100 employees were present in the mall at that time and were evacuated immediately by the security staff. Four fire tenders and water tankers were deployed at the site to douse the fire.

A senior fire official told the Free Press Journal, “An area of 300×400 square metre of the kitchen of the restaurant was set ablaze due to the fire. There have been no injuries as no one was hurt and the mall authorities took immediate action to evacuate the entire space.”

The fire caused loss of property to the hotel as it spread to the dining area from the kitchen.