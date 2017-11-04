Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Andheri building, families evacuated; No one hurt

Mumbai: A fire broke out at Sai Prasad building at Saiwadi at Andheri (East) on Friday morning. Luckily, nobody was injured in the mishap. The fire broke out at 9 am on the ground floor at Sai Prasad building at Siddhi Sai Prasad society at Narayan Sitaram Phadke Marg at Saiwadi at Andheri (East). The fire broke out due to a short circuit in an electric meter box.

The residents inside the seven storey building were immediately evacuated by the fire brigade officials and the police. Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

According to Pandit Thorat, senior police inspector, Andheri police station, “We received a phone call from the fire brigade at 9 :05 p.m. Luckily, there are no casualties reported in the incident.The fire broke out due to a short circuit on the ground floor. The fire was doused within an hour.”

In November 2013, four persons were burned to death in a SRA building in Vikhroli after a fire from the meter box spread to the upper floors through the lift shaft. The Park Site police registered a FIR against the developer of the Siddharth Nagar SRA building. FIRs were also registered against the office bearers of the society. The police in their FIR said the society ignored repeated warnings from the fire officials to install the fire fighting system.