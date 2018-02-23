Mumbai: Fire breaks out at a godown in Jogeshwari

Mumbai: A fire broke in a chemical factory compound in suburban Jogeshwari last night but no casualties were reported, the local civic body said. The blaze started at the chemical mill compound in suburban Jogeshwari at around 9.20 pm, said the Disaster Control Room of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Four fire engines were pressed into service to douse the flames, an official said. No casualties were reported in the incident, he said, adding the cause of the fire was not yet known. This is the latest in a spate of fire incidents reported in the metropolis in the last two months.