Mumbai: Fire at scrap market in Mankhurd

Mumbai: A fire broke out at scrap compound in Mankhurd on Sunday afternoon. No one was injured in the blaze. The fire broke out at 2 pm and cooling operations were completed in two hours.The fire brigade officials received a phone call at 2 pm and 12 fire engines and 8 water tankers were rushed to the spot.

Plastic scrap, electric wires, iron scrap and bamboo sticks were stored in a godown at the compound. The area also houses chemical factories, paint and oil factories surrounded by shanties and a BMC school. The godown is close to the Deonar dumping ground.

According to Senior PI, Sanjay Vernekar, Mankhurd police station, “The exact cause of the fire is not yet known. As per preliminary investigations, the electric wires stored at the scrap compound may have led to the fire.” On January 12 this year, a fire broke out at a transit camp at Mandala. Two persons had suffered minor burn injuries.