Mumbai: Fire at iconic Air India building doused, no deaths reported

Mumbai: A minor fire broke out in the iconic Air India building at Nariman Point on Tuesday morning. However, there were no casualties reported as the fire was doused within two hours.

An official of the Fire Department said, “We had received a call at around 6.41 am from the Air India building that a fire had broken out on the 22nd floor of the building. We had sent a team at the spot to douse the fire. The fire was largely restricted to electrical wiring and fittings, installations, doors, windows and furniture, besides records on the floor which comprise the private offices of the AI CMD, a board-cum-conference room and other facilities in a 4,000 sq ft area.”

A senior official of BMC Disaster Management Department said, “It is fortunate that there were no casualties reported even as the building is a commercial one. The 23-storey building is full of offices but as the incident took place early in the morning there was hardly anyone in the building or its premises.”

Meanwhile, an Air India spokesperson said, “Though it was a minor fire but our management team and the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of AI also rushed to the site from Delhi. We are happy that there are no casualties.”

The fire brigade had sent 10 fire tenders and seven water tankers and one ambulance at the spot to douse of the fire.

The cause of the fire is not known yet, and the police are investigating the matter.