Mumbai: Fire at Bandra building ‘Le Mer’ where Sachin Tendulkar’s in laws and Aishwarya’s mother stays

Mumbai: A fire broke out in the house of Sachin Tendulkar’s in-laws in the plush La Mer building in Bandra on Tuesday afternoon. According to fire service officials, at 12.50 pm a fire was reported on the 13th floor of the building, where Sachin’s in-laws reside. However, after the alert was received they immediately vacated the house; 45 minutes later, the fire had been doused. The 16-storey building houses several celebrities. Both Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar have lived in this high-rise.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Sachin’s mother-in-law Annabel Mehta disclosed that she was not in the house when the accident occurred; though the property was gutted, it did not matter, as everyone was safe. “During the mishap my husband was alone in the house and had a lucky escape. I have temporarily shifted to my daughter’s house,” Mehta added.

Actor Aishwarya and husband Abhishek visited the building soon after the fire broke out; it had been declared a level III fire by the BMC Disaster Management Cell. Chief Fire Officer Prabhat Rahangdale said that four fire engines and three jumbo tankers were deployed to control the fire. He added that as the fire-fighting system of the building was not in working condition, the operation took some more time. Hence a notice of negligence under the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act will be served on the society and if they fail to comply, the housing society’s water and electric supply would be disconnected.

According to preliminary information, the fire was confined to the electric wiring, electric installations, and the two split ACs and in the kitchen area.