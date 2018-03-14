Mumbai: Fire at a 16-storey residential building in Kanjurmarg; seven injured

Mumbai: Seven people were injured and some of them also suffered from suffocation when a fire broke out in a 16-storey residential building in suburban Kanjurmarg this morning, an official said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s disaster control cell got an information about the fire on the ground floor in C-wing of the Royal Park building in Kanjurmarg at 8.07 am.

The fire brigade personnel reached the spot at 8.23 am. Four fire tenders and as many water tankers were also rushed to the spot. The flames were brought under control by 9.37 am, the official of the disaster control cell said. A few residents were trapped in the building for some time but they were later rescued by the firemen, he said.

Seven people suffered from injuries and suffocation. They were admitted to nearby hospitals where their condition was reported to be stable, the official said.

A short-circuit in the power meter box on the ground floor was suspected to have caused the fire, he said. The exact cause of the fire would be known after an investigation into the incident, he added.