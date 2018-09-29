Mumbai: Female teacher held for sexual assault of student

Mumbai: Kandivli Police have arrested a 20-year-old female teacher of a reputed school for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl in the school’s bathroom. The accused teacher was produced in Dindoshi court on Friday and remanded in police custody till October 1.

Police said the incident took place on Monday, when the accused teacher took the minor girl to the school’s bathroom and sexually assaulted her. After the victim reached home, she narrated the incident to her mother, who then approached the Kandivali police station on Tuesday and registered a formal complaint. Accordingly, the police booked the teacher under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, but made the arrest on Thursday afternoon.

Acting on the complaint, the police sent the victim for medical tests, where the doctor said there was ‘a minor injury’ on her private parts which caused bleeding, pointing towards a sexual assault. Police also checked the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras in the school to collect evidence. Police inspector Vilas Kadam said, “The arrest was made on Thursday afternoon after we found enough evidence against her in the footage procured from the CCTV camera units installed in the school corridor.”

The parents of the students protested against the school management and the teaching staff on Friday, accusing them of being negligent. The accused was produced in Dindoshi court, where she was remanded in police custody till October 1.