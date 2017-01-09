Mumbai: Feast of Konkani music on January 14

Mumbai : ‘Musical Fiesta Nite 2017’, a feast of Konkani music, is being organised, by the Goan Outreach Association (GOA), a social outfit, at Dublin Square, Phoenix Market City, Kurla on January 14.

Goa’s Nightingale Lorna, the unforgettable Diva of Konkani Music, will be performing with other popular Goan international artistes like Allan Vaz and pop singer Oluv Rodrigues along with Shunaina Baptista and Ancy Gonsalves. International renowned dance choreographer Tobby Fernandes and his troupe will be performing amazing dances at this musical fiesta.

The programme has been sponsored by Viva Goa, Kadamba, K Raheja Corp and Co-sponsor, Expact Properties.

The musical nite promises to bring the music of Goa, which essentially is the soul of Goa, GOA president Sebastian Sequeira said.

GOA provides donations/ assistance without caste, creed or religion to the needy and poor patients/persons and help to students for studying in school etc. Food/cash are also being distributed to poor patients/persons, leprosy, blind and handicapped patients/persons.