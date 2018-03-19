Mumbai: Father and two sons killed in broad daylight

Mumbai: A father, his two sons were killed by a group of three assailants over an heated argument for putting up a vegetable hand cart in front of the victims’ house in Zakaria Compound, Bhandup (West) on Sunday evening.

All the three victims identified as Abdul Ali Khan (50) and Shahbaz Abdul Ali Khan (25), dealt in scrap business. Abdul’s another son Shadab Abdul Ali Khan (16), who also received serious stab wounds in the melee, succumbed to the injuries but the senior police officers denied and said, “Shadab is recuperating.” The victim and the accused live in the same area and would often have heated argument over removing of vegetable hand cart, the eye witness said.

According to the eye-witnesses the gruesome murder took place at 5:30 pm when Abdul asked the vegetable vendor to remove his hand cart. “A group of three men, wielding choppers and knives, arrived and started to stab Abdul. Hearing the commotion of his father, Shahbaz and Shadab came out of his house to rescue their father. The assailants attacked them too and fled from the spot after mob started to gather,” said an eye-witness.

Khans neighbours rushed them to nearby Mulund General hospital where Shahbaz succumbed to the brutal stab wounds, whereas Abdul was declared dead before admission. Shadab was shifted to ICCU in Fortis hospital where he too succumbed to serious stab wounds late on Sunday evening.

The local residents are visibly terrified after the brutal murder that has put city’s law and order situation at stake. The onlookers took the victims to hospital and police reached the crime spot a little.

However, the Additional Commissioner of Police (East Region) Lakhmi Gautam said, “The response time of Mumbai police is hardly five minutes. Our team immediately reached on the spot.” The neighbours suspect the involvement of hawker mafias who are said to be having nexus with police and civic officials. “It is too premature to comment over nexus of hawker mafias and police officers. Our prime focus is to arrest the accused,” said Gautam.

The zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Akhilesh Singh said, “The victims succumbed to the injuries they received on their vital organs. Also, there were several wounds on their hands, chests and lower abdominal areas. The matter is under investigation and all the accused will be arrested soon.” The investigators are scrutinising the CCTV cameras installed at the crime scene. The Bhandup police have registered murder case against the unknown persons and recording the statements of local residents and eye-witnesses.