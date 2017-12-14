Mumbai: Fashion designer Riyaz Ganji files extortion complaint against Dawood aide

Mumbai: Popular fashion designer Riyaz Ganji has lodged an extortion complaint against gangster Fahim Machmach, a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim, alleging that he has threatened and demanded Rs 2 crore from him. Ganji, director of Libas, also filed complaint against three businessmen from Punjab.

According to the complaint, the businessmen met Ganji in January 2014 and offered him to invest in his business. After a series of meetings, the two parties agreed to launch a public limited company. In his complaint, Ganji alleged that he had opposed some conditions in the contract, but the businessmen forced him to sign the business deal.

As per the terms of the contract, Ganji renovated the Libas showroom, but never received the promised payment from them. However, in 2015, he opened the showroom with his own finances. Ganji said he started getting extortion calls from an international number. After a series of threat calls, the designer approached the police and filed a complaint. The Oshiwara police said they were investigating the case and would file a first information report (FIR) soon.