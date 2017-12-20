Mumbai farsan shop fire: Four bodies remain unclaimed

Mumbai: A day after a fire broke out at Saki Naka based snack workshop, Bhanushali Farsan in which twelve workers died, four of the bodies are still lying at the post-mortem centre of Rajawadi hospital. A senior doctor said these bodies have sustained almost 100 percent burns due to which it is difficult to recognise the dead bodies.

The medical officer of Rajawadi Hospital said till now only eight bodies have been claimed by the relatives but still, four unclaimed bodies are lying in the post-mortem centre. “As the friends of the victims knew each other, we know the names of the remaining four bodies but do not know who is who as identification of these burnt bodies is not possible,” added medical officer.

Dr Vida Thakur, superintendent of the hospital said it is the responsibility of the police to identify the bodies and hand it over to respective relatives.

According to the police, they have informed the relatives who are on their way to Mumbai, but bodies will not be hand over to them until the forensic reports confirm their identity. “The friends and closed ones have identified the four victims but due to lack of identification, we cannot just hand over the bodies until we know them by their names so their DNA samples have collected and sent to Kalina Forensic for analysis. It might take some time, but we have requested to give the reports on priority,” said a police officer involved in the investigation.

Avinash Dharmadhikari, Senior Police Inspector confirmed it stating, “DNA analysis is the only option left to identify the body. Once reports are out we will hand over the dead bodies to their relatives.”