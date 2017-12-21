Mumbai farsan shop fire: BMC councillors demand suspension of Kurla ward Assistant Commissioner

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Councillors of Standing Committee expressed their anger against Kurla ward Assistant Commissioner (AC) Ajit Kumar Ambi shedding away from the responsibility of fire accident occurred in Bhanushali farsan manufacturing unit, Sakinaka on Monday, twelve people charred to death. Ambi stated that the ward is too big to keep watch on irregularities. It needs to be divided into two constituencies for smooth functioning and a proposal is already pending before the Group Leaders committee.

However, now the statement of Kurla ward AC, is creating a problem for his own self, as it has irked the party corporators who have eventually demanded a suspension of him for giving false information. Ravi Raja the Leader of Opposition of Congress party said “The proposal was brought to the Group Leaders committee but commissioner himself has taken back the proposal. Therefore how a responsible officer can claim that the proposal is pending.” Rais Shaikh another corporator of Samajwadi Party said the fire mishap topic is being diverted. “There is no connection of fire mishap with the ward division proposal. Also as the officer has himself stated that the ward is too big he should be suspended for his inefficiency,” added Shaikh.

Yashwant Jadhav, Corporator of ruling party Shiv Sena also supported the demand and asked the BMC additional Municipal Commissioner (AMC) Kudan Idez to take action against the ward officer and also firm action against other civic officials responsible for the fire mishap. Idzes the AMC stated fire safety enforcement panel will be set up at 34 places all over Mumbai as instructed by civic commissioner Ajoy Mehta in a meeting held on Wednesday. “The intention of setting up the panel is to investigate and implement the fire safety measures codified under fire requirement Act. Also, 30 days time will be given to the entities to implement the requirements. In addition, Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) has been made and available on mcgm website,” said Idzes.

Unhappy with the reply given by the BMC administration on the fire mishap occurred the Standing Committee Chairman Ramesh Korgaonkar adjourned the meeting and also instructed them to take action against the officers involved within seven days until the meetings will not be held.