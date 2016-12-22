Mumbai: Farmers block highway over falling onion prices

The FPJ on Tuesday had reported on the downward trend of onion prices since the last month.

Nasik: Frustrated over low prices for onions, irate farmers spilled out on the roads in Chandwad and Satana tehsil towns, on Wednesday, and blocked the traffic on the Mumbai-Agra Highway in Chandwad.

The angry farmers resorted to 'rasta roko' from 11.30 am. Traffic was stalled for few hours as thousands of farmers squatted on the road.

“There were no leaders, the frustrated farmers had taken sup moto and had staged the rasta roko,” stated Chandwad Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) chairman Dr Atmaram Kumbharde. The tehsildar and police then appealed farmers to withdraw their stir.

Later a memorandum was given to the tehsildar urging the Government to intervene and the road blockade was withdrawn.

In Satana APMC, auctions began as usual Wednesday morning. By afternoon, rumours surfaced that the Central Government had not given extension to the five percent subsidy on exports and here too farmers came out on the streets by 2.30 pm.

“Auctions in Satana APMC were stalled as the farmers sat on the Satana-Nampur State Highway for nearly an hour. The tehsildar and police appealed to give their demands in writing and to allow traffic to resume. The farmers gave their memorandums and withdrew their stir. Auctions were also resumed,” stated Ramesh ‘Dada’ Deore, Chairman (Chief Administrator) of Satana APMC.

