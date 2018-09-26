Free Press Journal
Home / Mumbai / Mumbai: Family out on visarjan, over Rs 3 lakh stolen

Mumbai: Family out on visarjan, over Rs 3 lakh stolen

— By Suresh Golani | Sep 26, 2018 09:35 am
Bhayandar: As the police personnel were busy patrolling Ganesh visarjan in the twin-city, robbers struck at a flat in Mira Road and decamped with a booty of more than Rs 3.20 lakh on Sunday evening. According to the police the break-in was reported from Kundan Jaiswal’s apartment in Shanti Nagar between 4 and 6:45 pm.

A fruit trader, Jaiswal along with his wife and children had gone to the Bhayandar creek on the final day of Ganesh immersion. Upon returning, the family was shocked to see their house ransacked and valuables missing. Unidentified miscreants had broken into the flat and decamped with cash and ornaments worth Rs 3.20 lakh. Based on the complaint, the Naya Nagar police have registered a case under section 454 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code.


