Mumbai: Family of two accused in Malegaon blasts demand fair probe

Indore : The family members of two absconding accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case have demanded an “immediate and fair inquiry” into the claim made by a suspended Maharashtra ATS officer that the duo was dead and falsely being shown as “alive” by probe agencies.

Maharashtra ATS former senior inspector Mehmood Mujawar, in an application filed before a magistrate court in Solapur, claimed that Sandip Dange and Ramji Kalsangra, accused in the Malegaon blasts case, are “no more”.

“I am not aware of the whereabouts of my husband since 2008. I am not aware in what condition he is. A fair inquiry should be conducted into the claims made by Mujawar and information should be shared with us,” Kalsangra’s wife Laxmi, 50, told journalists here.

She said that the remains of her husband should be handed over to her, if he is really no more. “We should be given his remains so that we can perform his last rites according to religious rituals,” she added.

Dange’s father V K Dange, 80, also demanded a fair probe into these new revelations. “At least, I should be informed whether my son is in this world or not,” he added.

Police said that Kalsangra was a resident of MP’s Shajapur district while Dange belongs to Indore. Maharashtra ATS visited Indore on several occasions earlier in search of both the accused, said officials.