Home / Mumbai / Mumbai: Family loses toddlers, two more in care

— By Staff Reporter | Sep 26, 2018 06:32 am
Mumbai: A three-year-old girl died of rheumatic fever and aspiration pneumonitis, while her four-year-old brother died of epileptic seizure on Tuesday morning at Kamraj Nagar in Ghatkopar (E). Their two elder siblings have also been admitted to the hospital and kept under observation.

Nandan Yadav, 3, was brought to Rajawadi Hospital at Ghatkopar at 2.20 am and her brother Kishor, 4, was brought in at 8.45 am on Tuesday, where they were declared dead. Nandan was being fed by her mother and the food reportedly went the wrong way, causing her to choke. Kishor suffered from an epileptic seizure. The other siblings are Krishna Yadav, 8, and Rohit Yadav, 12, both in hospital since Tuesday afternoon. Dr Vidya Thakur, Dean of Rajawadi Hospital said, “The opinion on the cause of death is reserved. We await the post mortem report.” Rohini Kale, senior police inspector, Pant Nagar Police said, “The cause of death in the case of the two children will be known after the post mortem report is out.’’


