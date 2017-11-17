Mumbai: Family loses gold jewellery saved for daughter’s wedding in Bank of Baroda robbery

Mumbai: The Chavan family from Navi Mumbai lost gold jewellery worth Rs 33 lakhs in the Bank of Baroda heist at Juinagar at Navi Mumbai. The family had kept the jewellery for their daughter’s wedding next year which was unfortunately looted from two lockers operated by the Chavans.

The Chavans had two lockers at the bank which was operated by Alka Chavan (50), a house-wife and her daughter Surbhi (24). The Chavans are residents of Narayan Babu Chavan building near Musafa Model High school at Sanpada at Navi Mumbai.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Alka’s husband Narayan Chavan (60) said, “We had saved the gold jewellery for our daughter Surbhi’s wedding. We have been searching for a groom for Surbhi and had planned to get her married next year. The jewellery was of emotional value to us. Now, we have lost all our hard-earned money. Me and my wife Alka are very disturbed with the incident.”

“There are several security lapses at the locker room at Bank of Baroda. The bank has not adhered to the security specifications required for a locker room. They should have conducted a proper study of it. In the area around the bank, there are not enough CCTV cameras to clearly monitor the movements of the suspects from all angles. There is no alarm system installed in the locker room. The tunnel was dug five-months ago, did nobody hear the sound of the digging at all? The tunnel was perfectly dug at the centre of the locker room which shows the security lapses,” alleged Narayan.

The Chavans are planning to file a complaint in the consumer court along with other customers. “We are planning to take up the matter with the consumer court since we are helpless. What else can a common man do?”, he added. Meanwhile, the Sanpada police have not figured out any suspects apart from the main suspect Genu Bachchan Prasad, who had taken the nearby Shree Balaji store on rent.

According to Sudhakar Pathare, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1), “No other suspects have been identified as yet. Our teams are presently working on it. We have recorded the statements of the Chavans.The total value of gold and silver jewellery stolen during the heist is Rs 3,19,54,923.”

The miscreants had entered the bank by digging a 25-feet tunnel across five shops to break into the locker room. The dacoity took place at Sector 11 at plot number 6 near Juinagar railway station. The incident came to light on Monday morning when the bank re-opened and a staff member and customer found the lockers in the treasury room damaged and reported the matter to a senior.