Mumbai: False ceiling collapses during dialysis at KEM hospital, 2 sustain injuries

Mumbai: Two patients waiting to finish their dialysis suffered minor injuries after a part of false ceiling in this department at King Edward Memorial (KEM) hospital, Parel, fell on them on Wednesday night. A senior official from the hospital commented that the plaster and the false ceiling came crashing down at the hospital dialysis department which is located on the second floor. But no one sustained any major injuries.

The incident occurred at night when seven patients were in the midst of the dialysis process. “Most of us were done with dialysis and were about to get discharged when the false ceiling fell on the other two patients who were waiting for their turn for dialysis. Luckily they both sustain minor injuries and were shifted to another ward,” said one of the patients.

Dr Avinash Supe, the hospital dean said, “Two patients survived with minor scratches. The condition of the patients are stable now.”

He added that part of the dialysis unit has been shifted to an alternate place for patient services. Services will be restored completely in the next three to four days. “The dialysis unit has over eight beds and witnesses a footfall of 25 patients on a daily basis. Since the incident occurred at night, the count of those injured was lower,” said Dr Supe.

Meanwhile, two dialysis machine was set up near the temporary container which is been used to treat patient at Out Patient Department basis, “To avoid the harassment the hospital installed two machines on a temporary basis for the patients who are in need,” added Dr Supe.

Despite being the biggest civic-run hospital that gets around 5,000 footfalls every day, often comes into the headline for inadequate and poor infrastructure. Last year a similar incident, when a 73-year-old got injured after a part of a newly-constructed column in the ICU room came down on her last night. Moreover, in the similar year during the rains, the wards of the hospital were submerged and doctors and patients were wading in knee-deep water.