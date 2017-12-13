Mumbai: Fake document racket busted in Bhayandar

Bhayandar: Sleuths of the Thane (rural) police claim to have busted a fake supporting documents racket in Bhayandar. However, the 57-year-old fraudster who operated the racket is still at large. According to the police, the accused who has been identified as Naresh J. Mehta was found to be involved in providing all types of government documents including Pan cards, Aadhaar cards and ration cards to his clientele on the virtue of fake and fabricated documents.

The action followed after members of the social organization Consumer Social Work Sanstha passed information to the police about the fraudulent activities. After sending a decoy and confirming the authenticity of the complaints, a team led by PSI Bagal raided Mehta’s office in Bhayandar (w) and seized incriminating documents including blank letterheads of local corporators, marriage certificates, birth certificates, this apart from seals and stamps of Special Executive Officers and even the Income Tax department.

The accused would expertly delete the name and address on the original documents and when approached by customers, he would fill that person’s name in the blank spaces to use them as supporting papers required for cards and certificates issued by various government agencies, said the police not ruling out his involvement in producing fake documents. While a case under the relevant sections of the IPC has been registered, a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.