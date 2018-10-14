Mumbai: Fake currency seized; 2 arrested at Marol

Mumbai: Two persons were arrested for possessing fake currency worth `96,000. On a tip-off that a deal is likely to take place near Indo Saigon Industrial Estate at Marol. Saddam Salim Hawaldar, a resident of Vijay Bhavan Chawl at Laxmi Narayan Temple road, Sakinaka, and Fahad Naushad Chandiwala, a resident of Gupta Chawl at Kolivari village, Kalina, Santacruz, were arrested. They were found in possession of 48 fake Indian currency notes in denomination of `2,000.