Mumbai Fake currency circulation: Two get 10 years’ jail

Mumbai: A sessions court sentenced two men to ten years’ imprisonment, for circulating counterfeit Indian currency notes on Friday. However, the accused, through their counsel, claimed to have been framed in this case. For the prosecution, what helped nail their case was the pre-trap panchnama prepared by the crime branch.

Anwar Shaikh, 33, and Kazam Shaikh, 21, were caught red-handed by the Crime Investigation Department (CID), Mumbai, in August 2014. The duo had met at Santacruz to circulate counterfeit Indian currency notes. Having received the information, the CID laid a trap and to ensure their case did not fall flat, police had prepared a panchnama. Soon the duo reached the spot and were caught red-handed.

The team recovered Rs 92,000 from Anwar and Kazam, and accordingly, picked them up. “The CID had followed the procedure right from laying the trap to arresting the duo. The team ensured that the due procedure of law had been followed so that the case could be brought to its logical end,” said Iqbal Solkar, additional public prosecutor. On the other hand, advocate Wahab Khan, representing the accused, claimed his clients had never visited the spot as was alleged by the prosecution. He further argued, his clients were being framed in the case.

Having considered the contentions from both sides, the court relied on the panchnamas prepared prior to the trap.