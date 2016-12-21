Mumbai: Eye on polls, BMC may okay 75 work proposals

Till now the highest number of approved proposals in a single meeting of the standing committee has been nearly 40, but this is the first time it has crossed the mark

Mumbai: With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections round the corner, the Standing Committee of the civic body has stated in its weekly agenda that it is likely to approve 74 proposals of various civic works across the city. The proposals will be approved in the committee’s meeting which is scheduled for December 21.

Interestingly, this would be the first time that the civic body will approve such a high number of proposals on a single day. However, leaders from the ruling Shiv Sena party cite the ‘code of conduct’ for this promptness.

The agenda consists of various work proposals across the city like coastal road projects, water leakage project, improvement of the gardens, laying down water pipelines, desilting projects and roads projects etc.

While speaking to the ‘Free Press Journal,’ Trushna Vishwasrao, leader of ruling party said, “Till now the highest number of approved proposals in a single meeting of the standing committee has been nearly 40 but this is for the first time we received 74 proposals from corporators across the city. It can be said that since elections are nearing and the code of conduct would be implemented in the first week of January that is why I think corporators are rushing to complete civic works in their constituencies as soon as possible.”

However, Rais Shaikh of Samajwadi Party said that this is not the first time the standing committee has received 74 proposals.

In the previous Standing committee, several work proposals worth crores of rupees were passed immediately without any objection from the oppositions parties.