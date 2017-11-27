Mumbai: ‘Exposed’ tout threatens, molests 53-year-old woman rationing officer

Mumbai: A 53-year-old woman rationing officer is allegedly being constantly threatened and abused by a tout ever since she exposed him over the practice of issuing ration cards at the Malad rationing office. The lady was also allegedly molested last year by the tout.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered for molestation (Section 354(A) by the Malad police station. On November 18, 2016, the woman was allegedly molested at her office by the accused, Bala Patil (56), at Shital Chhaya building in Malad. Patil barged into her office and allegedly abusing, threatened and molesting her. Later, the rationing officer reported the matter to her seniors.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, the woman alleged, “On June 1,2016, I had reported to my senior regarding ration cards being issued by Patil and other touts, Pramod More and Murugan Muttu, for a sum of Rs 10,000 to Rs 15000 per card. It did not go down well with Patil. He kept threatening me not to interfere in his business. Since he wanted to seek revenge, he molested me. He also spoke in filthy language and threatened me that he would get me removed from my job. I have been under constant threat.”

“Patil charges Rs 3000 to add any name in the ration card, Rs 2000 for deletion of any name without any documentary evidence. After the ration office closes at 3.30 pm, the agents and other officers do their business behind the closed shutters. Patil, More and Muttu have been indulging in these illegal practices since the last few years, ” she alleged.

On September 15 this year, the woman also wrote a complaint to the Additional Commissioner of Police, North region, and the Mumbai crime branch to look into the matter. According to Senior Police Inspector, Sudhir Mahadik, Malad police station, “A FIR report was registered immediately after the lady reported the matter to us.”