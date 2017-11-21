Mumbai: Experts ask, Do parents have time to teach kids every day?

Mumbai: With the increasing interest in the concept of homeschooling gearing among parents, experts have raised questions regarding the loopholes in the system. In recent times, large number of parents have shifted to adopt the concept of homeschooling where they opt to teach their children at home instead of sending them to schools. But experts have questioned if this concept can really work in a city like Mumbai?

In homeschooling, parents play the role of teachers by educating their kids with the basic lessons, imparting necessary knowledge along with required set of values and help develop basic education of a child. This means a child is not subject to any school but can sit at home and learn whatever is taught in a school.

Educationists though having faith in this concept for the future have questioned if parents can make the time for this kind of schooling. Kirti Jha, an expert, said, “Do parents have the time in the first place to sit with their own kids every day for five to six hours and teach them? Secondly, do parents have the patience and ability to imbibe discipline among kids in a home environment? Most of them are working parents and school hours relieve them of parenting for a short break of few hours when the child is in school. If there is no school then parents will have the sole responsibility of educating the child.”

In addition, experts mentioned a school environment creates a platform for social interaction, personality development, discipline and overall growth of a child. Kavita Aggarwal, Chairperson of the Members of International Schools Association (MISA), said, “A child is exposed to a social environment at an early age due to a school. Every child studies in a classroom filled with different kinds of children and learns how to interact with them and deal with human behaviour. This evicts the fear within children and helps personality development and overall growth. How will this be inculcated in a home environment where there is no room for a social setting?”

Academics is another criteria where homeschooling is still an unclear concept. Once the child reaches the age of 16 he or she can fill Form 17 of the Maharashtra government to apply for board examination privately. A teacher said, “The board examination can be given privately and a state recognised passing certificate can be obtained if the child passes in the examination. But what if the children want to join school midway before the age of 16 and start regular schooling from the eighth or seventh standard? On what basis will the child be awarded admission by schools?”

Despite these loopholes, parents are determined about this concept because they do not trust schools. Bejoy Shinde, a parent said, “We have witnessed the inadequate process of teaching in schools. Our children are lost most of the times within the packed classrooms where a single teacher is catering to a minimum of 50 students. And then there are safety issues which add to the turmoil.”

Besides parents also believed schools are merely promoting students as they cannot fail anyone till Class 8 as per the No detention policy under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. “It is a push and pass policy being practised in schools as they cannot fail anyone. Schools do not conduct necessary examinations because there is no concept of failure in elementary education,” a parent said.