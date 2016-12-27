Mumbai: Ex-NCP MLA Ramesh Kadam quits party

Mumbai: Former MLA Ramesh Kadam has quit NCP alleging that the leadership has “failed to act” against the reported anti-party activities of former minister Bhaskar Jadhav which led to electoral losses in Chiplun municipal council polls.

Kadam who was incharge of party’s election campaign in the taluka for the recently held council polls alleged that Jadhav had “sabotaged” the process which gave an advantage to Shiv Sena and BJP and led to loss of NCP.

In the municipal council election held in 2011, Jadhav had fielded an entire panel led by his son against party’s official nominees, Kadam alleged. Kadam said he was feeling “suffocated” in the party which he had helped build since its formation in 1999.

The resignation letter has been sent to state NCP President Sunil Tatkare on Saturday. “I have not received any response so far,” he said.