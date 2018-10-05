Mumbai: Ex-fashion designer found dead in her flat

Mumbai: A former fashion designer was found dead in her house at Lokhandwala on Thursday morning. Sunita Singh (45) was found lying dead in her bathroom, along with 3-4 syringes, presumably used for injecting drugs. Oshiwara police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are questioning her son.

Sources said Sunita had not not been getting any business for last three years. She was forced sell her plush Lokhandwala flat and had recently rented an apartment in the same complex. Police say, Sunita, her son Lakshya (23) and his fiancee Ashpriya Banerjee (22) were all known to be drug addicts. The trio have been staying in the same flat for the last three months, where they would frequently abuse drugs like hashish and cannabis.

According to police statement, the trio had consumed drugs on Wednesday night, too, after which they slept. On Thursday morning, when Lak­shya woke up, he found his mother locked inside the bathroom. After failed attem­pts, he broke open the door only to find his mother lying dead on the bathroom floor.

However contrary to the police version, a source close to the family said, Lakshya is the prime suspect for his morther’s murder. It is believed, a fight ensued between Sunita and Lakshya on Thursday morning when he is said to have pushed his mother who fell down and died on the bathroom floor. After she stopped responding, Lakshya called for an ambulance. The ambulance staff refused to take Sunita since it was a police case. Lakshya panicked and sent back the ambulance and disappeared for two hours. When he returned, he called the police informing them, she was found dead in the bathroom.

While the police claim Singh mother-son duo shared a cordial relationship, the source, requesting confidentiality, said, “Lakshya and Sunita had a strained relationship after she sold the Lokhandwala flat. Apparently, both were spending money carelessly on drugs and alcohol. The duo would pick fights and said to have fought the night before Sunita died.”

While Lakshya was inebriated, his girlfriend Ashpriya claimed he should be punished for his mistakes, hinting at Lakshya’s fault. Prima facie, police claimed to have found no foul play in the case and consider it as an accident. Shailesh Pasalwad, senior police inspector of Oshiwara police station said, “We have registered an ADR. According to her son Lakshya, Sunita was hallucinating on Wednesday night under the influence of drugs. She was staying with her son and his fiancee, both of whom were unemployed.”

Police sent Sunita’s body to civic-run Cooper Hospital for postmortem and are questioning Lakshya, Ashpriya and others who were in contact with the Singh family. Pasalwad added, “We are recording the statements of the persons who were close to the family to get the sequence of events right. The report will ascertain the cause of death as primarily only bruises and head injury is visible to the naked eye.”