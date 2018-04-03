Mumbai: Ex-corporator commits suicide, police suspect depressed due to marital discord over hubby’s 3rd wife

Mumbai: Noorjahan Rafique Shaikh (45), an ex-corporator of the Samajwadi Party, allegedly committed suicide at her residence at Shivaji Nagar in Govandi on Monday morning. The police suspect that Noorjahan was depressed due to the marital discord over husband Rafique’s third wife. She had attempted to commit suicide six months ago, too.

After breakfast, Noorjahan told her son that she wanted to rest for a while in her room on the second floor. She was alone when she hanged herself from a ceiling rod with a dupatta. When her son Shahrukh, who was on the first floor of the building at the time of the incident, went to her room, he found it locked from inside. He knocked several times but she did not respond. Shahrukh finally broken open the door and entered. Her son Imran was also present at the time of the incident. Husband Rafique was out of town.

Shahrukh brought her down and noticed that she still had a faint pulse. She died while on way to Rajawadi hospital. According to Deepak Pagare, Senior Police Inspector, Shivaji Nagar police station, “No suicide note has been found. Noorjahan wanted that her husband should divorce the third wife who also stays at Mankhurd. We have recorded the statements of Shahrukh and Imran. As per Shahrukh’s statement, Noorjahan had frequent fights with her husband and had attempted to committed suicide six months ago.” Noorjahan’s daughter Ayesha Shaikh is corporator of Ward number 137 at Shivaji Nagar. Noorjahan was elected twice as corporator. She was living with her in-laws, husband Rafique, three sons, daughter-in-law and daughter Ayesha.