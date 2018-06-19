Mumbai: Ex-Army man dies in accident fortnight ago but no action against accused, allege kin

Mumbai: Relatives of a retired Army officer, who died on the spot after a car collided with his motorbike on the overbridge at Sangli’s Madhav Nagar, have claimed that it has been more than a fortnight since the incident but instead of taking action, police have released the accused on bail.

The deceased was identified as Dnyaneshwar Patil, 67, who retired as an Army Captain in 2013. He was a resident of Sangliwadi. Pradeep Jadhav, a relative of Patil alleged that no politician or government official had taken this issue seriously as the accused was the son of a non-resident Indian (NRI) in Dubai. “I am ashamed to live in this country as an Army officer, who has served our country, has been killed in a road accident, but no public servant is interested in showing any promptness or acting against the accused,” he said. He further alleged that the accused was roaming free and claiming he “has managed all the government officials and no one can touch me”.

Police said Patil was returning home from Kavthepiran in Miraj tahsil of the district with his friend Suresh Raina Kamble, 55, on a motorcycle and when they were on a railway overbridge, a speeding car hit their motorcycle. “Patil died on the spot as he sustained severe head injuries, while his friend Kamble was seriously injured and admitted to Sangli Civil Hospital for treatment,” police said.

“We have collected all the possible evidence against the accused Dheeraj Dhanawde and a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against him. But currently, he has been released on bail,” said a senior police officer of.