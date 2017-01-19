Mumbai: ESIC hospital inaugurated by Fadnavis shut since 2015

Mumbai: The ESIC (Employer’s State Insurance Corporation) hospital at Akurli Road in Kandivali (east) constructed with a budget of over Rs 1.70 crore has not been functioning as the structure lies vacant. The chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had inaugurated this hospital on August 17, 2015, but since then the hospital has remained shut.

The five storey hospital situated on a land of approximately 36,000 square metres has over 15 departments with 300 bed facilities. Only the OPD (Out Patient Department) is functioning in the hospital with just one doctor and six to seven staff members. Today, the hospital only provides medical consultation for minor issues like cough, fever and cold and the doctor gives medicines that are bought from a pharmacy in Andheri.

The residents of Kandivali said, “We have never seen any patient going in or out of this hospital from the time it was inaugurated. During the night, the hospital is completely dark and we wonder why was such a huge hospital constructed when it was never going to be used for the public.”

A doctor at the hospital on request on anonymity said, “From 2015, not a single patient has been admitted here. This hospital is caught in a tussle between the state government and the central government. Hence there are no doctors, nurses hired and as a result no patients come here, despite such a huge facility.” The doctor admitted, “I consult patients and give them medicines but do not treat anyone here.”

The hospital is under the authority of the central government and Ministry of Labour and Employment. But the Maharashtra state government wants to take this property under their jurisdiction which has created confusion. The ESIC is unclear and has not stationed any staff or facility at this hospital.

A senior officer from ESIC told the Free Press Journal, “The hospital was constructed by us but the state government and wants to take over its complete authority and we are fine with it. Since 2015 this issue is being dragged, as the central government claims rights to this building however the state government wants to control it. We do not have clarity on this issue till now.”

Moreover, there is another ESIS (Employer’s State Insurance Scheme) hospital at Thakur village which is two kilometres away at Akurli road. This is functioning properly and is under the jurisdiction of the state government. The staff said, “If the state government could take over the functioning of that hospital, why can’t they do something about this soon?”