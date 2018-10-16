Mumbai: The demand for an extra Rs 2,500 cost a 24-year-old ‘escort’ her life after the accused hit her head with an iron stool and killed her. The accused, Muzzamil Sayyed (20), then squeezed her body into a traveller’s suitcase and dumped it near Mindspace in Malad. The police arrested Sayyed after receiving a tip-off from the taxi driver who dropped him near Mindspace and booked him under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code that pertains to murder.

According to police sources, Sayyed, a college student from Hyderabad, was in the city on vacation and staying at his Oshiwara flat. On Monday, he allegedly contacted the victim, Mansi Dixit (24), through an online escort service and made an advance online payment to the company. However, when Dixit came to Sayyed’s flat, she allegedly demanded an additional Rs 2,500. The accused clarified that he had already paid the money to the escort company; then, ensued a heated argument and in a fit of rage Sayyed picked up an iron stool and hit Dixit on the head, killing her instantly.

Sources said, realising Dixit was dead, Sayyed shoved her body into a suitcase and decided to dispose it off. He booked a cab from Oshiwara to Malad through his mobile phone and carried the suitcase in the said cab. After reaching Mindspace area around 2pm on Monday afternoon, Sayyed dumped the suitcase in a secluded spot and left the cab to take an auto rickshaw. The cab driver found the conduct of the youth highly suspicious and alerted the police control room at 100. Bangur Nagar police immediately reached the spot and found the suitcase with Mansi’s body. The cab driver provided them with Sayyed’s mobile number, which helped them track his movements.

After discarding the auto rickshaw, Sayyed took another cab and reached his flat in Oshiwara. But by then the police were already on his trail and he was arrested by Bangur Nagar police on Monday evening. Sangramsingh Nishandar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 11), said, “Sayyed was alone at the time of the incident and he has admitted to killing her. He also tried to cover his tracks by changing the mode of transport at various points, but his mobile number registered with the cab service gave him away.” Dixit’s body has been sent to the civic-run Siddharth Hospital for post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, the police have booked Sayyed under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. He will be produced in court on Monday for remand.